The Mincing Rascals 10.19.17: Calling Gold Star families, #MeToo, Sanctuary City status, Taco Bell

This week, the Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Kristen McQueary and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin by discussing who initially politicized President Trump’s calls to Gold Star families. The Rascals wonder what #MeToo has done to change sexual assault statistics. Then, after a heated exchange between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Senator Dick Durbin Wednesday, the Rascals debate how cases of illegal immigrants who commit crimes in Chicago are to be treated. They vote on the importance of maintaining the Taco Bell across from Wrigley Field.

Eric recommends “American Vandal,” a mockumentary on Netflix.

Kristen suggests that you try what she claims to be the lowest cost, best Zinfandel she’s tried, called The Federalist.

John recommends “The Good Place” on NBC, a television show about people who realize they’re in Hell.