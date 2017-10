× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.1917: Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, General John Kelly

Today is the last day for cities to bid on placement of the upcoming Amazon HQ2. Mayor Rahm Emanuel tells John how he promoted Chicago in its bid. Plus, Congresswoman Robin Kelly talks about current events and a job fair with John. John and Steven listen into General John Kelly’s press conference and comment, and you do, too.

Happy Birthday, King John!