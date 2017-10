× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.19.17: What a weird day

Things were a little all over the place today. But it’s a show that wasn’t to be missed! Willie Geist joined us to talk about his upcoming up interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. We love Willie. Keith Olbermann and Steve had a great conversation about his new book, ‘Trump is F*ucking Crazy.’ Chuck Todd is bummed about Aaron Rodgers and the Nationals. Dean Richards never came back from Greece. Good times!