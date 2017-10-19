FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2011 file photo, political pundit Keith Olbermann leaves a taping of the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York. GQ magazine said Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, that it has named tOlberman as a special correspondent. Starting Tuesday, he will air a web series on GQ.com twice a week on the 2016 election and other news topics. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)
Keith Olbermann refuses to accept the new reality of Trump’s America
Keith Olbermann might be the only person more annoyed by President Trump than Steve Cochran. He has written a book titled ‘President Trump is F*ing Crazy’. He has documented all of the things that President Trump has said since a few months before the election. Draw your own conclusions.