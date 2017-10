× Movie Talk With Our New Friend: Jon Espino!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their new pal, Jon Espino from Hollywoodchicago.com. They talk about Netflix calling their viewers “Binge Racers”, the new Black Panther movie trailer, and he reviews “Goodbye Christopher Robin”, “Breathe”, and “Only the Brave”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.