× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 123: Week 7 Bears, NFL Preview

After putting a bow on last week’s win against the Ravens, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get you set for this week’s matchup when the Bears return home to face Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. They preview what the Panthers may look like without some of their best players who are recovering from injuries and what to expect out of the Bears’ offense after many fans questioned the play-calling against Baltimore. The guys listen and react to press conference audio from head coach John Fox, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and voicemails left by listeners. Later on, they make picks against the spread for the biggest games in college and pro football. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!