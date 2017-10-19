Former Crime Reporter and Current Security Consultant Doug Cummings Shares Tips for Staying Safe

Posted 9:09 AM, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:11AM, October 19, 2017
cummings7684lowres2

Doug Cummings (Photo Copyright David H. Lasker)

Doug Cummings has more than thirty years of experience as a deputy sheriff, security consultant, and crime reporter including time here at WGN.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he shares tips for staying safe in a variety of circumstances and situations.

And for even more advice check out his book “Escaping the O Zone: Intuition, Situational Awareness and Staying Safe.”

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)