Beloved Booklegger’s to close after 28 years in Lakeview, 38 in Chicago
LAKEVIEW — A used book store that has been a Lakeview staple for almost three decades — and in its current location at 2907 N. Broadway for 18 years — will be closing its doors on Oct. 23.
Booklegger’s Used Books owner Lawrence Van De Carr said the decision to close isn’t a result of anything dramatic, but it’s “just time.” The store was open for a decade in Rogers Park before it moved to Lakeview.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “We’ve been in the neighborhood for 28 years. As you get older, you make changes.”
