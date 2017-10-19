× Author Kent Hartman: “GOODNIGHT L.A.: The Rise and Fall of Classic Rock – The Untold Story from Inside the Legendary Recording Studios”

Bestselling rock ‘n’ roll author of “The Wrecking Crew”, Kent Hartman, joins Bill and Wendy to discuss his latest book “GOODNIGHT L.A.,: The Rise and Fall of Classic Rock – The Untold Story from Inside the Legendary Recording Studios”. Kent talks about his love for rock n’ roll, Tom Petty, what went into the making of some of the best music of the past 40 years, and more.

