Associated Bank Thought Leader: John Horton

For many, mortgages are still the biggest financial burdens in people’s lives, while personal and student debt looms close behind. Ever case can be different, and thankfully, John Horton (SVP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank) told Steve about all the changes on the mortgage and lending front. The Associated Bank Thought Leader touched on the potential tax reform changes, spouses with troubling credit, & why Illinois might be able to handle a 10% in the real estate market next year.