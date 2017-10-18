× Would Esmeralda Buy That Live from The Chicago Podcast Festival

On Saturday, October 6th The Nick Digilio Show was thrilled to be part of WGN Radio’s night at The Chicago Podcast Festival. For their portion, Nick D and crew played a live version of ‘Would Esmeralda Buy That?’ in which they tried to guess if our intrepid reporter would purchase some odd items found online.

