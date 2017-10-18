× True Blue Playoff Plus: Cubs Face Elimination After 6-1 Loss In Game 3 Of NLCS

Mark Carman, Andy Masur and Harry Teinowitz infiltrate “Pretty Late” with Patti Vazquez to breakdown Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Cubs and Dodgers. They talk about what went wrong in the 6-1 loss for the Cubs and whether they have a chance at becoming just the second team in baseball history to comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell checks in from Wrigley Field with his thoughts on the game. Mark, Andy, Harry and Patti take calls and read texts from listeners, then play some postgame audio from Joe Maddon, Albert Almora Jr and others.