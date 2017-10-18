× Top Five@5 (10/16/17): Sen. McCain isn’t afraid of a Presidential warning, bulls are on the loose, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, October 16th, 2017:

The chairman of the FCC clears the air about President Trump’s threats to the NBC, Sen. John McCain isn’t worried about anyone threatening him, officers involved in the forceful removal a United Airlines passenger are fired, the Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t need any advice on quarterbacks, and audio of a cow on the loose in New York City is an instant classic.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3412052/3412052_2017-10-17-194552.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

