Top Five@5 (10/16/17): Sen. McCain isn’t afraid of a Presidential warning, bulls are on the loose, and more…

Posted 11:39 AM, October 18, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) answers questions at the U.S. Capitol about the recent U.S. attack in Syria April 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a retaliatory strike yesterday in response to the use of chemical weapons by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, October 16th, 2017:

The chairman of the FCC clears the air about President Trump’s threats to the NBC, Sen. John McCain isn’t worried about anyone threatening him, officers involved in the forceful removal a United Airlines passenger are fired, the Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t need any advice on quarterbacks, and audio of a cow on the loose in New York City is an instant classic.

