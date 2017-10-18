NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Writer Joel Stein signs copies of his book, "Man Made" during the Book Party for Man Made by TIME's Joel Stein at MLB Fan Cave on May 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Time)
TIME Writer Joel Stein: “Everyone trying to be a leader is just a mess”
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Writer Joel Stein signs copies of his book, "Man Made" during the Book Party for Man Made by TIME's Joel Stein at MLB Fan Cave on May 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Time)