The Opening Bell 10/18/17: Could We See Another "Black Monday"?

Do you remember Black Monday? If not, it was the biggest economic disaster before the 2008 market drop, and it was 30 years ago. Steve chatted about the historic single day drop of 23% with Heather Long (Correspondent at The Washington Post) and if there could be another crash on the horizon. Dr. Riaz Tejani (Assistant Professor of Legal Studies at University of Illinois Springfield) then provided some perspective on the law school sector and how for-profit schools are creating unfulfilled expectations after students obtain their degree. Riaz details his stance in his new book, “Law Mart: Justice, Access, and For-Profit Law Schools“.