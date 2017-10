× The library is getting way cooler

CEO Brian Bannon was appointed by Mayor Emanuel in 2012 to update the Chicago Public Library system. Chance the Rapper famously recorded his mixtape at the Harold Washington Library. This is important for Crown as he utilizes Chicago’s library as a method of community building. The library is an important resource since one-in-three Chicagoans still don’t have internet access.

