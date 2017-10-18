× Student team is making flight cost transparent

Olivia Keneipp is giving you more options when taking to the skies. It’s time to soar! Olivia is the CEO of Chart Air. The platform lets you search instantly for the best locations and prices to fly. Keneipp and her team are bringing transparency to flight costs. This project came about after many stalled starts on a journey to find real problems that needed solving. In this case, it was travel costs.

