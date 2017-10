× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.18.17: I hope I end up on a Smucker’s jar

The Cubs are down 0-3 to the Dodgers but we are still being positive. Jordan Goodman tries to help us sort out our money issues. Billy Dec talks podcasts, movies and celebrities. Our friend from BraveHearts stopped by the studio to share their story about how they are helping veterans. Steve Dale attempts to get a dog named Happy adopted too!