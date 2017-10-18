× Roe Conn Full Show (10/16/17): Eddie O talks about his return to the booth, the Top Five feats. Sen. McCain v. Trump, and more…

The Roe Conn Show for Tuesday, October 16, 2017:

Justin Kaufmann sits in for Anna Davlantes, ABC News correspondent in D.C.- Lana Zak explains the details behind a Senate bi-partisan health care deal, RealClearPolitics associate editor AB Stoddard talks about the long road ahead for health care reform, Cubs superfan and CEO of Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group- Grant DePorter explains why the Cubs’ magic number is 113, Chicago Blackhawks Hall-of-Famer Eddie Olczyk talks about his battle with colon cancer and return to the broadcast booth, the Top Five@5 features Sen. John McCain verbally sparring with President Trump, retired CIA operator Bob Baer explains the danger of an unbridled N. Korea and the U.S. involvement in African conflicts, and Adler scientist Geza Gyuk, Phd. explains how gold is made- millions of light years away.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3412064/3412064_2017-10-17-200404.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​