× Richard Laermer’s PR Perspective on Harvey Weinstein, Reportable News and ‘Too Smart’ Movies

Richard Laermer of RLM PR is one of the best public relations minds in the country and a long time contributor to The Nick Digilio Show.

In this podcast, they discuss Harvey Weinstein, Laermer’s new venture ‘Reportable News‘ and if the box office failure of Blade Runner 2049 means audience are rejecting ‘smart’ movies.

