× Where Does Gold Come From: Millions of years ago two neutron stars collided and then things got interesting…

Geza Gyuk, PhD, Adler Planetarium scientist and member of the international VERITAS collaboration, joins Roe Conn and Justin Kaufman (in for Anna Davlantes) to help them wrap their heads around the physics of two distant neutron stars colliding and explain why the observation of this is with instruments on earth is such an important moment for science.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3412056/3412056_2017-10-17-195656.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​