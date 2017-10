× Living vicariously though Billy Dec, while he’s making a difference

Friend of the show, Billy Dec, stops by The Steve Cochran Show to talk about his latest projects: TV shows, movies, restaurants, marketing and politics. One of the coolest things he is doing is a podcast where he talks with celebrities, chefs, artists, athletes & more about the power of food, coming together for meals, and life altering dining experiences. The newly launched podcast is called “The Meal of Your Life!”