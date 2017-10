× Kids don’t have to be afraid to invent

Joseph Greer is the founder of makexchange. Joseph realized that education was far too difficult for kids. He decided to break down that learning curve. Makexchange provides kid-friendly invention kits that give kids a start on STEM education. In order to succeed, Greer and his team had to figure out what scares people away from building.

