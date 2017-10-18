Eddie Olczyk talks about his long road back to the broadcast booth
Hall-of-Fame Chicago Blackhawk Eddie Olczyk joins Roe Conn and Justin Kaufmann (in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about his return to the broadcast booth and thank those who support him as he battles colon cancer.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!