Eddie Olczyk talks about his long road back to the broadcast booth

Posted 9:18 AM, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:37AM, October 18, 2017

28 Jan 1999: Ed Olczyk #16 of the Chicago Blackhawks in action during the game against the Calgary Flames at the Canadian Airlines Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Blackhawks tied the Flames 6-6. Mandatory Credit: Ian Tomlinson /Allsport

Hall-of-Fame Chicago Blackhawk Eddie Olczyk joins Roe Conn and Justin Kaufmann (in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about his return to the broadcast booth and thank those who support him as he battles colon cancer.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!