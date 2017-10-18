× Eddie Olczyk talks about his long road back to the broadcast booth

Hall-of-Fame Chicago Blackhawk Eddie Olczyk joins Roe Conn and Justin Kaufmann (in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about his return to the broadcast booth and thank those who support him as he battles colon cancer.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3412048/3412048_2017-10-17-193748.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

