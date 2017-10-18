× Eat your way through Albany Park’s history during taste & tours event

ALBANY PARK — Experience the history of Albany Park through taste, sight and touch during a unique day-long event planned for Oct. 28.

Organizers have arranged walking and food tours, as well as a bookbinding workshop, with people encouraged to take part in one, two or all three sessions.

Nighthawk Coffee Bar & Tavern will serve as the event’s headquarters, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4744 N. Kimball Ave.

