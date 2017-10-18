Cookbook Queen: Valerie Bertinelli

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by two-time Golden Globe Award-winning actress, spokeswoman, and New York Times bestselling author, Valerie Bertinelli! They talk about her latest cookbook, Valerie’s Home Cooking, her time on “One Day At A Time”, working with Betty White, and much more.

Fans can meet Bertinelli and get their book autographed by the star at Anderson’s Bookshop in Downers Grove, on Sunday, October 22 at 2 pm. Tickets to this special event are available exclusively at ValerieAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.