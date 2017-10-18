Actor Sebastian Maniscalco attends the American Comedy Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, April 23, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco: ‘It’s a slumber party at the gate’
Sebastian Maniscalco made our hump-day a little better by waking up early in California and joining the show. The Arlington Heights native will be performing at Rosemont in March and you can get tickets HERE.