Colin Kaepernick, baseball injury liability, gun control legislation after Vegas

Renowned civil rights attorney Gloria Allred joins the show to discuss her representation of one of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment accusers.

Professor Alexandra Carter discusses gun control legislation in the wake of the Las Vegas shootings.

Professor Ed Edmonds then joins the show to discuss liability for baseball clubs for foul ball injuries.

Professor Riaz Tejani discusses the rise of for-profit law schools.

Finally, in this week’s Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news involving Colin Kaepernick, Ezekiel Elliott, Bowe Bergdahl and Disney intellectual property.