LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Actors Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar, winners of Favorite Network TV Comedy and Favorite TV Show for "The Big Bang Theory", pose in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2016 at Microsoft Theater on January 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens: “Women…should be allowed to make themselves attractive without that seeming like a contradiction”
Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens joins John to describe what Harvey Weinstein’s case indicates about society today. She also explains the backlash towards Mayim Bialik’s New York Times op-ed piece, in which she describes how she thinks she has avoided sexual assault.