Bill and Wendy Full Show 10-18-17

Today’s guests include Dane Neal, Chef Matthew Cappellini, Tremaine Atkinson, and Valerie Bertinelli. Bill and Wendy talk about the “lack luster” Cubs game last night . Then, Bill tests Wendy to see if she is a psychopath. Dane Neal talks about a special event that benefits a food pantry in DuPage County, and much more.

