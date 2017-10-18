× Backwards World: Salt Is Good For You & Diet Soda Is Bad?

According to New York Scientist James DiNicolantonio, author of The Salt Fix; we should have more salt not less. In addition to this, diet soda’s which were considered a healthy alternative to drinking regular soda’s maybe tied to strokes as well as dementia and affect your taste buds. What once was good now is bad and what once was bad, now is good? Nutritional Physiologist, Rick Hay joins me to explain what is true and what is not.

For more information about Rick as well as tips and recipes by him, visit: Rickhay.co.uk and Healthista.com

Check out Rick on Instagram at: Instagram.com/superfoodist and Instagram.com/rickhayuk

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine