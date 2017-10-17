× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/17/17: Netflix’s Production Promise, Congress Theater Renovation, & Chicago Inno Awards

For Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian the market story of the day isn’t the Dow reaching 23,000, but Netflix releasing their earnings at the end of yesterday and shooting for the stars in 2018. Andrew Herrmann then joined Steve to talk about the pesky Congress Theater in Logan Square, Suzanne Muchin shared her thoughts on the reach of the kneeling protest in the NFL to the most recent stance from students at Howard University, and Luke Tanen previewed the upcoming Chicago Innovation Awards (on October 30th) and how it helps keep Chicago at the forefront of innovation.