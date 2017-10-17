× What can we expect from Mayor Emanuel’s 2018 spending plan?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week including tonight’s Illinois Democratic gubernatorial primary forum, what we can expect from Mayor Emanuel’s 2018 spending plan and CTU President Karen Lewis recovering from a stroke.

