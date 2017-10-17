× The Opening Bell 10/17/17: “Beautiful But Also Usable” Digital Accessibility with The Nerdery

The Nerdery is one of the unspoken heroes of the technological development in Chicago and all across the Midwest. Steve sat down for a long form conversation with Adam Jones (Director of Technology at The Nerdery) to pluck his perspective about Chicago’s bid for Amazon’s HQ2, but the importance of digital accessibility in today’s technological world along with how to stay up to code on the new accessibility laws.