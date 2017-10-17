× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.17.17: Vivian Maier photography, President Trump on other presidents, neutron star collision

At this critical point in the MLB playoffs, John turns to you for advice on what the Chicago Cubs ought to do now. Then, Author Pamela Bannos joins John to discuss her book, Vivian Maier: A Photographer’s Life and Afterlife, about a Chicago photographer who kept her work close to the vest. John identifies President Trump’s latest uninformed comments regarding previous presidents, and you chime in. Finally, University of Chicago Professor of Cosmological Physics Daniel Holz gives you the insights scientists everywhere discovered at once, when the light of a 130-million-year-old neutron star collision arrived in August.