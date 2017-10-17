× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-17-17

We have a great show for you tonight! Justin welcomes The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher for a special Tuesday night visit to break down tonight’s gubernatorial forum and give us an update on CTU President Karen Lewis’ health, the hilarious comedian, actress and cabaret singer Bridget Everett talks about her career and upcoming show at the Park West, Northwestern professor and author Wendy Pearlman discusses her book, “We Crossed a Bridge and it Trembled: Voices from Syria” and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

