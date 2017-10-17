× Terry White on His New Singles, Story Songs and That Time Joe Walsh Sat In With The Band

Long time listeners to the Steve and Johnnie Show will remember their visits with The Yellowhammers.

Well Terry White from the band is also a solo act and in this conversation with Nick Digilio he discusses his latest singles, the art of a good story song and that time Joe Walsh of The Eagles sat in with one of his bands.

