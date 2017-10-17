× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: “Beware of Using Public WiFi”

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the Equifax data breach, how the KRACK attack destroys nearly all Wi-Fi security, and much more.

