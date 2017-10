× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.17.17: Bo Staff Skills

Tuesdays are for craziness. We need to thank DMK Burger, Lou Malnatis, Glazed & Infused, and John DaCosse for bringing in bagels. Too much food! Coach Q is loving the start to the season and our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’, Megan B., blew us away. Keltie Knight from Entertainment Tonight filled us in on all the good dish in Hollywood.