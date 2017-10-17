× Kaskade | Chicago’s Hometown EDM Hero [Sound Sessions Interview]

On this episode of Sound Sessions, Michael chats with the EDM mega-force, Kaskade. From his start in Chicago’s local house music scene to rocketing to large scale festivals across the globe – Kaskade has solidified himself as one of the guiding lights in Electronic Dance Music.

In this interview we cover everything from what he likes doing when he’s not on the road, changing the game when it comes to adding melody to electronic music, and his connection to Chicago. Alright, I won’t take up any more of your time on this intro – Enjoy the interview!

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:

Like what you hear? Have a questions or want to get in contact with Mike from Sound Sessions?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann