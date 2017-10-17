× Comedian, actor and cabaret singer Bridget Everett: “The thing about Chicago that is so special and so unique is that it’s a really exciting and electric place to perform”

The hilarious comedian, actor and cabaret singer Bridget Everett joins Justin to talk about her career, how she stumbled into cabaret, the importance of finding the right balance in her live performance, making the transition from the stage to television and film, her star turn in the 2017 hit movie, “Patti Cake$,” how she continues to challenge herself and what we can expect at her show this Thursday night at Park West.

