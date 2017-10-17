× Author Pamela Bannos: “She [Vivian Maier] used her camera like a copy machine”

Author Pamela Bannos joins John to explain why famous Chicago Photographer Vivian Maier preferred to keep her work to herself, and about Maier’s anonymous craft. Then, she expresses the feeling it gives her that Maier’s work has since been distributed, 10 years after it was first auctioned.