× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/16/17: Facebook’s Chicago Office, “Seeing Red”, & #MeToo

Chicago has been home to a lot of big tech announcements this year, but there are just as many important moves being made under the radar. Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis joined Steve to update share the update on the latest from Facebook, Amazon, and other tech businesses presence in the city. Heidi Brod then shared her connection to the allegations coming from Hollywood after working at Miramax for a number of years and with the release of her new book Seeing Red, and Randi Shaffer detailed the biggest stories stemming from the world of social media.