True Blue Playoff Plus: Justin Turner's Walkoff Homerun puts the Cubs in an 0-2 Hole In The NLCS

Mark Carman, Andy Masur and Harry Teinowitz discuss what went wrong for the Cubs after Justin Turner’s 3-run walkoff homerun gave the Dodgers 4-1 victory and a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series. They play postgame audio from Joe Maddon, John Lacker, Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant. WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell checks in from Dodger Stadium to share his thoughts on Game 2 as well. Mark, Andy and Harry make predictions about how the lineup might change when the series resumes Tuesday at Wrigley Field and debate the questionable moves Maddon has made so far in the playoffs.