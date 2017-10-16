× The Opening Bell 10/16/17: What $15 Gets You At Chicago Ideas Week

Chicago Ideas Week is one of the many intellectual theater events that have caught on across the country, yet the accessibility of CIW is unparalleled. Steve sat down with Jessica Malkin (CEO of Chicago Ideas Week – Oct 16th-22nd) to preview some of her favorite events this week and how far a $15 ticket will get you. Technology will definitely be a subject at CIW, but Nexus AI is developing that new technology to bring people together. Steve chatted with Frank Cho (Co-founder of Nexus AI) to learn how he is using behavioral science and data to build the most symbiotic and efficient teams for any business.