The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.16.17: Chicago Cubs and Bears, Lake County gun raffle, Jane Addams Resource Corporation

The weekend brought a loss by the Chicago Cubs and a more shocking win by the Bears. Sam Panayotovich joins John to analyze the execution of both games. Then, John asks you for your thoughts on a gun raffle taking place in Lake County, IL just weeks after a shooting that killed 58 people, and injured more than 500. Finally, Jane Addams Resource Corporation is granted a gift to continue serving those in need of a job with the appropriate training.