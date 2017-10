× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: ‘Quit With The Rally Towels’

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They discuss rally towels and the absurd celebrations after early round playoff wins, Donald Trump’s weird obsession with height, and much more.

