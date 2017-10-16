× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-16-17

We have a marvelous show to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, the great writer Dave Eggers chats about his wonderful career and about receiving the 2017 Carl Sandburg Literary Award, Bears Insider Adam Hoge breaks down the Bears thrilling victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori talks about her career and the current production of “Fun Home,” playing at the Victory Gardens Theater and we end the show in Studio 435 with some terrific music courtesy of the Chicago-based trio Sunshine Boys!

