The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/16/17): RCP’s Tom Bevan on the collapse of political center and the connection to Harvey Weinstein
In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked Weinstein's membership. The decision, reached Saturday in an emergency session, comes in the wake of recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against him going back decades. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)
John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by co-founder and publisher of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan to figure a safe-space for John, explain the root cause of the Harvey Weinstein scandal rocking Hollywood, and the collapse of the political power center in D.C. changing the tone of politics. Plus, Kasso laments USMNT soccer missing the cut for the World Cup of Soccer.