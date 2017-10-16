× The Carry Out 10-16-17: “The Bears did everything they possibly could to lose that game to a team that was doing the exact same thing”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump saying Congress is working on a short-term solution to healthcare, Chinese officials saying their space station will crash to earth, the Cubs losing the first two games of the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Bears getting a big win against the Ravens and Orkin naming Chicago the “rattiest” city in the United States.

